French distributor acquires Scandinavian specialist

Cabcongroup has been serving the electronics industry since 2003 and has during that time grown to support customers across many industries. The Scandinavian company operates from four different locations; in Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and Hong Kong – and soon Cabcongroup will be expanding its presence with new offices in Finland and Poland.

“Over the past 20 years we have established Cabcongroup as a significant value-added distributor with the main focus on end customers in Denmark, Sweden and Norway. We are now ready to elevate Cabcongroup to the next level, and we see an excellent synergy in joining Milexia. We are enthusiastic about becoming part of Milexia Group and are eager to continue our growth journey together,” says Brian Dehlsen, CEO of Cabcon Group, in a press release.

With this acquisition, Milexia continues to expand its footprint and service offerings in Europe and Asia.

“Initiated several years ago, the goal of Milexia’ strategy is to be positioned as the leader of the value-added distribution of electronic component and systems in Europe. By joining forces with Cabcongroup, we expand Milexia’s European footprint and are able to respond more broadly to the expectations of our customers and suppliers in the entire Nordics region,” adds Xavier Gaillard, CEO of Milexia Group.

The financial details of the deal have not been made public.