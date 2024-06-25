TI and Delta to develop next-gen EV power solutions

The partnership will leverage both companies' R&D capabilities in power management and power delivery in a joint innovation laboratory in Pingzhen, Taiwan. Together, TI and Delta aim to optimize power density, performance and size to accelerate the realization of safer, faster-charging and more affordable EVs.

"The transition to electric vehicles is key to helping achieve a more sustainable future, and through years of collaboration with Delta Electronics, we have a solid foundation to build upon," says Amichai Ron, senior vice president for Embedded Processing at TI, in a press release. "Together with Delta, we will use TI semiconductors to develop EV power systems like onboard chargers and DC/DC converters that are smaller, more efficient and more reliable, increasing vehicle driving range and encouraging more widespread adoption of electric vehicles."

The companies have put together a three-phase development plant for these next-generation automotive power solutions. In phase one the companies are working together using TI's products to reduce the charger's size by 30% while achieving up to 95% power conversion efficiency. In phase two, TI and Delta will leverage the latest C2000 real-time MCUs for automotive applications to enable automakers to achieve automotive safety integrity levels (ASILs) up to ASIL D, which represents the strictest automotive safety requirements. In phase three, the two companies will collaborate to develop the next generation of automotive power solutions, capitalising on TI's more than 10 years of experience in developing and manufacturing products with gallium nitride (GaN) technology.