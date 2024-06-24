ByteDance and Broadcom mulling collaboration on AI processor

In a March shareholder update, Broadcom revealed it had a new customer for its consumer AI accelerator business, though it declined to say who. Now, according to a report by Reuters, it looks like it might be ByteDance. In fact, the two firms already have a relationship, in which Broadcom supplies server and networking equipment, most notably an older-generation 7nm AI processor and the Tomahawk 5nm high-performance switch chips. They each support ByteDance’s data centres.

Reuters says the proposed chip will be designed by Broadcom and manufactured by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. It will support AI updates to Tiltok and also ByteDance's Chinese services Douyin and Toutiao.

Reuters has reported that the yet-to-be-finalised arrangement will comply with US trade restrictions on US companies working with Chinese counterparts.