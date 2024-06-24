BAE and GlobalFoundries team up on chips for security
The two firms have announced a collaboration to boost the domestic fabrication and packaging of secure chips for use in aerospace and defence.
Under the strategic agreement, BAE and GlobalFoundries will align technology roadmaps, combine long-term planning for emerging technologies and collaborate on research and development. Their focus will be on advanced semiconductor packaging and integration, gallium nitride on silicon chips, silicon photonics and advanced technology process development.
Both BAE Systems and GlobalFoundries GF were recently named as recipients of planned direct funding from the US's government CHIPS and Science Act.
The two firms are already collaborators. BAE Systems recently leveraged GF’s 12LP and 12S0 technology platforms for custom radiation-hardened by design semiconductor solutions for sensitive space applications. The resultant chips enable electronic systems to withstand the harsh environment of space.
“Our leadership in microelectronics for critical defense systems is predicated on a reliable and secure supply chain and the availability of trusted, uncompromised semiconductors,” said Terry Crimmins, President of BAE Systems’ Electronic Systems sector. “This new collaboration with GlobalFoundries, with its expertise in secure chip manufacturing, is imperative for BAE Systems to advance the overmatch thresholds of technologies, stay ahead of the increasingly complex defense environment, and enable creative solutions to mitigate the growing challenges to both the integrity of microelectronics and their associated supply chains.”