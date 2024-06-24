BAE and GlobalFoundries team up on chips for security

Under the strategic agreement, BAE and GlobalFoundries will align technology roadmaps, combine long-term planning for emerging technologies and collaborate on research and development. Their focus will be on advanced semiconductor packaging and integration, gallium nitride on silicon chips, silicon photonics and advanced technology process development.

Both BAE Systems and GlobalFoundries GF were recently named as recipients of planned direct funding from the US's government CHIPS and Science Act.



The two firms are already collaborators. BAE Systems recently leveraged GF’s 12LP and 12S0 technology platforms for custom radiation-hardened by design semiconductor solutions for sensitive space applications. The resultant chips enable electronic systems to withstand the harsh environment of space.