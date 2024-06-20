Nvidia introduces automative virtual sensor suite

The firm says Omniverse Cloud Sensor RTX is designed to cater to the growing sensor industry, which is crucial for the functionality of autonomous vehicles, industrial robots, humanoids and smart spaces. Essentially, its new platform can help EV firms to design virtual machines in the lab, which perceive their surroundings and make better decisions. By simulating these perceptions, automotive firms can reduce the time and cost involved in real-world deployment.

The tech has been built on Nvidia's OpenUSD framework and powered by its RTX ray-tracing and neural-rendering technologies. It combines real-world data from videos, cameras, radar and lidar with synthetic data to simulate a broad range of scenarios, from robotic arm operations to detecting obstacles on roadways.

Nvidia has already begun providing access to Omniverse Cloud Sensor RTX to leading software developers such as CARLA, Foretellix and MathWorks. These collaborations will enable extensive testing and development for AV systems, ensuring robust and accurate simulations. Nvidia currently works with automotive giants including General Motors, Ford and Toyota Motor Corporation on autonomous vehicle development.