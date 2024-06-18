SEMIFIVE team up with OPENEDGES on Chiplet Development

This strategic partnership is dedicated to developing an advanced chiplet platform that incorporates OPENEDGES LPDDR6 memory subsystem, which includes DDR memory controller and DDR PHY IPs optimized for the 4nm process node.

Leveraging SEMIFIVE's expertise in SoC design and package development, this collaboration aims to create a high-performance computing (HPC) SoC chiplet platform, setting new standards in the semiconductor industry.

OPENEDGES' silicon-proven LPDDR controller and PHY IPs have played an essential role in enhancing performance, efficiency, and DRAM utilisation. These key IPs have been instrumental in achieving successive milestones within SEMIFIVE's SoC design platforms.

"We at OPENEDGES are immensely proud to join forces with SEMIFIVE in pioneering an advanced chiplet platform," said Sean Lee, CEO of OPENEDGES Technology, in a press release. "Our IPs are reliable and have consistently demonstrated their capacity to empower our clients, enhancing both efficiency and effectiveness while reducing development risks. We remain steadfast in our commitment to fostering innovation and delivering continued success to our customers."

Beginning their partnerships in 2019, OPENEDGES and SEMIFIVE have jointly collaborated to deliver multiple distinct SoC platforms applied across diverse applications, such as AI inference, IoT SoC, and HPC.