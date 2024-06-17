MA-tek to build new lab in Hokkaido, Japan

MA-tek provides a range of testing services based around materials, structure analysis, surface analysis, failure analysis and reliability. Its customer base include chipmakers and foundry companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Advanced Micro Devices and others.

Hokkaido makes a natural choice for this new lab since it was chosen by Rapidus Corp, a chipmaker backed by the Japanese government, as the location for its first chip manufacturing factory. Rapidus will start a pilot production line at the fab in April next year before beginning volume production of 2-nanometer chips in 2027.

In a statement MA-tek firm said it wants “to grasp business opportunities deriving from Japan’s semiconductor revival plan and to assist customers to step up research-and-development."

MA-tek is also looking at expanding its Chinese base, with a new lab in Suzhou, It will be its fourth in the country, and will cater to’ demand for chip analysis of third-generation semiconductors that use materials such as gallium nitride or silicon carbide to replace silicon.