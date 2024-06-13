Siltronic officially opens new fab in Singapore

The highly automated fab at JTC’s Tampines Wafer Fab Park will now be ramped to full capacity over several years.

"With our new fab, we will accompany the future growth of the wafer industry for many years to come and take Siltronic to a new level. What the entire team, including all business partners, has achieved is a masterpiece, and I would like to thank everyone for their outstanding contribution," said Dr. Michael Heckmeier, CEO of Siltronic AG, in his speech during the inauguration.

Siltronic's history in Singapore began in 1997 with the founding of Siltronic Singapore Pte. Ltd. in JTC’s Tampines Wafer Fab Park. The first 200 mm wafers were produced as early as 1999. This was followed in 2006 by the establishment of a joint venture with Samsung and the start of construction of the first 300 mm fab, from which the first wafers were delivered to customers in 2008. The foundation stone for the second 300 mm fab was laid in 2021, and it was officially opened today. Singapore is Siltronic's largest production site and the new wafer fab is the largest investment in Siltronic's history.