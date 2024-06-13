Sondrel secures major funding

Due to the strategic importance of Sondrel in the UK’s semiconductor industry, the Secretary of State’s approval was required.

“We are delighted with this major funding as it will enable Sondrel to grow and expand its presence as one of the world’s leading providers of custom chip design and supply. In particular, it will enable us to rapidly develop our presence in the US where we recently opened an office in Santa Clara to provide a face-to-face service for North American customers wanting to use our renowned turnkey service for ultra-complex chips that goes from architectural specification right through to shipped silicon,” says David Mitchard, Sondrel’s interim CEO, in a press release.

Sondrel is a UK-based fabless semiconductor company specialising in high-end, complex digital Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs) and System on Chips (SOCs). It provides a full turnkey service in the design, prototyping, testing, packaging and production of ASICs and SoCs.