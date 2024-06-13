Sondrel secures major funding
Sondrel, a provider of ultra-complex chips, has announced a major investment of GBP 5.6 million by ROX Equity Partners Limited, a UK-based private equity investment holding company, through subscription of new shares.
Due to the strategic importance of Sondrel in the UK’s semiconductor industry, the Secretary of State’s approval was required.
“We are delighted with this major funding as it will enable Sondrel to grow and expand its presence as one of the world’s leading providers of custom chip design and supply. In particular, it will enable us to rapidly develop our presence in the US where we recently opened an office in Santa Clara to provide a face-to-face service for North American customers wanting to use our renowned turnkey service for ultra-complex chips that goes from architectural specification right through to shipped silicon,” says David Mitchard, Sondrel’s interim CEO, in a press release.
Sondrel is a UK-based fabless semiconductor company specialising in high-end, complex digital Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs) and System on Chips (SOCs). It provides a full turnkey service in the design, prototyping, testing, packaging and production of ASICs and SoCs.
“Our investment is the culmination of many months of due diligence on Sondrel, its business models and management but, most importantly, on its technological solutions that set it apart from rivals enabling acceleration of a customer’s time to market for custom chips, which is so vital in the fast-moving world of electronics,” says Miles Woodhouse, Director at ROX Equity Partners Limited. “We have great confidence that Sondrel will continue to grow and expand its presence around the global market especially in North America where it has great appeal as, being a British company, means it is not constrained by any US trade restrictions.”