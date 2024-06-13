Alphawave Semi expands partnership with Samsung Foundry

The expanded agreement encompasses leading-edge IP for PCI Express 7.0, 112G and 224G Ethernet and the latest UCIe (Universal Chiplet Interconnect Express) die-to-die interconnect standard that is enabling next-generation SoC (system-on-chip) technologies for AI and other HPC systems.

"Strengthening our collaboration with Samsung Foundry marks a significant step forward in our mission to drive the future of high-speed connectivity," says Alphawave Semi CTO Tony Chan Carusone, in a press release. "This partnership leverages both Alphawave Semi’s leading-edge IP portfolio and Samsung’s manufacturing prowess to meet the fast-growing demands of high-performance computing and networking."

Alphawave Semi’s partnership with Samsung Foundry is based on a range of IP aimed at minimising design risks and propelling the success of high-performance silicon and next-generation chiplets for sectors such as AI, high-performance computing (HPC), data networking, autonomous vehicles and SSD. The latest expansion of the collaboration expands these offerings for Samsung’s cutting-edge SF5 (5nm), SF4 (4nm), and SF2 (2nm) processes with additional IP that is essential for next-generation compute and network connectivity.