Alphawave Semi expands partnership with Samsung Foundry
High-speed connectivity and compute silicon specialist Alphawave Semi is expanding its strategic partnership with Samsung Foundry.
The expanded agreement encompasses leading-edge IP for PCI Express 7.0, 112G and 224G Ethernet and the latest UCIe (Universal Chiplet Interconnect Express) die-to-die interconnect standard that is enabling next-generation SoC (system-on-chip) technologies for AI and other HPC systems.
"Strengthening our collaboration with Samsung Foundry marks a significant step forward in our mission to drive the future of high-speed connectivity," says Alphawave Semi CTO Tony Chan Carusone, in a press release. "This partnership leverages both Alphawave Semi’s leading-edge IP portfolio and Samsung’s manufacturing prowess to meet the fast-growing demands of high-performance computing and networking."
Alphawave Semi’s partnership with Samsung Foundry is based on a range of IP aimed at minimising design risks and propelling the success of high-performance silicon and next-generation chiplets for sectors such as AI, high-performance computing (HPC), data networking, autonomous vehicles and SSD. The latest expansion of the collaboration expands these offerings for Samsung’s cutting-edge SF5 (5nm), SF4 (4nm), and SF2 (2nm) processes with additional IP that is essential for next-generation compute and network connectivity.
"We are excited to strengthen our partnership with Alphawave Semi," adds Jongshin Shin, Corporate EVP of foundry IP development at Samsung Foundry. "By harnessing their cutting-edge IP technologies alongside our advanced semiconductor processes, this collaboration is set to redefine benchmarks for high-speed connectivity and high-performance computing, supporting the ongoing evolution and success of next-generation AI systems and network solutions."