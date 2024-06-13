ElevATE and GF partner on high-voltage chips

Designed by ElevATE and manufactured at scale by GF on the company's 7HV technology platform, the chips are described as vital to both commercial semiconductor testing equipment and critical applications for aerospace and defense systems.

The agreement outlines GF’s supply of its 7HV chip technology to ElevATE and the marketplace. Manufactured on 200mm wafers at GF’s Vermont facility, the mature-node chips pair power management and wireless sensing capabilities – delivering the performance, design flexibility and power efficiency required by a range of electronics devices in national security systems

To meet the demands of commercial clients and the aerospace and defense industry, ElevATE and GF are collaborating to provide restart support and reestablish the production of 7HV chips. The renewed availability of the 7HV platform will save customers costs, time, and the challenge of redesigning their products using a different chip technology.

“This collaboration marks a significant transformation in ElevATE’s production strategy, transitioning its fabrication processes to GlobalFoundries,” said Anil Kodali, Vice President of Operations and Quality Assurance at ElevATE, in a press release. “With GF as our manufacturing partner, we can be sure of a robust and reliable source of supply, enabling us to meet the escalating demands of our customers in terms of volume, quality and time-to-market.”

GlobalFoundries facility in Essex Junction, Vermont, near Burlington, was one of the first major semiconductor manufacturing sites in the United States. Today, around 1,800 GF employees work at the site.