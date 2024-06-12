MKS Instruments to build a new factory in Malaysia

“MKS has a proud history of innovations and inventions that have shaped the evolution of the key industries we serve,” says Dr. John T.C. Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer of MKS, in a press release. “With close proximity to our customers, suppliers and a robust technology infrastructure, Penang is home to a strong semiconductor ecosystem. Expanding our business in Malaysia is an important milestone for our Company as we seek to continue to enhance our capabilities as a leader across a broad array of semiconductor manufacturing applications.”

The company has not provided any further details other than that the facility will support wafer fabrication equipment production in the region and globally. Evertiq has reached out to MKS Instruments for information on the scope of the investment, the size of the operation and the amount of job opportunities that the project will create.