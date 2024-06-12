In addition to being able to supply an extensive range of Eaton's Souriau connectors from their stock, Lane Electronics also provides a value-added assembly service. With access to a wide range of additional parts their in-house Value-Added Distribution (VAD) capability means they can assemble and supply many more standard connectors that can be custom-configured and assembled to order and help customers get new products to market quickly.

To retain their qualified assembling distributor status a regular audit is required and Patrick Sangleboeuf, VAD Product Manager of EATON Interconnect Technologies Division recently visited Lane Electronics’ facility in Sussex to evaluate their in-house assembly. This covered the D38999 / MIL-DTL-38999 series I and III, their commercial equivalents 8LT and 8D and derivatives, as well as the 8STA and the micro-38999 ranges.