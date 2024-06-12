Werner H. J. Wagner joins Indium Corporation as GM
Industrial material solutions provider Indium Corporation has appointed Werner H. J. Wagner as its new General Manager.
With a career spanning over three decades in business management and sales leadership, Wagner brings both experience and a proven track record of leadership to Indium Corporation Advanced Materials GmbH.
Wagner has held strategic management positions at DuPont, where he demonstrated skills in turning around operations and significantly enhancing profitability and market position. His background is marked by work in both the automotive and industrial B2B sectors.
In his new role at Indium Corporation Advanced Materials GmbH, Wagner is expected to leverage his expertise in sales management, business development, and turnaround management to spearhead growth and enhance the company's presence in the market. His appointment is poised to fortify Indium’s commitment to leading-edge technology and sustainable industry practices.
"We are excited to welcome Werner Wagner to our team," said Brian Craig, Managing Director of Indium’s Operations in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, in a press release. "His appointment comes at a crucial time as we look to redefine our market position and drive forward our strategic goals. Werner's leadership is expected to bring vital energy and direction to our efforts, particularly in enhancing the Solder Chemistry brand within our portfolio. We are confident that his leadership will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and meet the evolving needs of our customers worldwide."