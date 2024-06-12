Werner H. J. Wagner joins Indium Corporation as GM

With a career spanning over three decades in business management and sales leadership, Wagner brings both experience and a proven track record of leadership to Indium Corporation Advanced Materials GmbH.

Wagner has held strategic management positions at DuPont, where he demonstrated skills in turning around operations and significantly enhancing profitability and market position. His background is marked by work in both the automotive and industrial B2B sectors.

In his new role at Indium Corporation Advanced Materials GmbH, Wagner is expected to leverage his expertise in sales management, business development, and turnaround management to spearhead growth and enhance the company's presence in the market. His appointment is poised to fortify Indium’s commitment to leading-edge technology and sustainable industry practices.