Foxconn to build an advanced computing centre in Taiwan

The project marks the latest joint effort by the two firms to strengthen their positions in AI, electric vehicles, smart factories, robots, smart cities and other fields. The under-contruction facility will be anchored by Nvidia's superchip GB200 servers, and will consist of 64 racks and 4,608 GPUs. It is slated for completion by 2026.

NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang, said: “A new era of computing has dawned, fuelled by surging global demand for generative AI data centres. Foxconn stands at the forefront as a leading supplier of NVIDIA computing and a trailblazer in the application of generative AI in manufacturing and robotics. Leveraging NVIDIA Omniverse and Isaac robotics platforms, Foxconn is harnessing cutting-edge AI and digital twin technologies to construct their advanced computing center in Kaohsiung.”

The partners say the use of digital twin and cloud technologies will fostere closer links between virtual and physical production lines. Longer term, the two companies plan to work together on next-gen EV ADAS platforms.