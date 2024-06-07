Synthara raises $11m to boost embedded chip tech

Five year old Synthara has applied itself to the unsustainable load that AI-rich embedded applications are placing on embedded devices. The issue is that these applications are too complex for conventional chips, and cannot be addressed without a paradigm shift in computing technology.

Synthara believes it has a solution, which it calls ComputeRAM. It enables the development of micro-controllers that offer 100x improvements in energy efficiency and latency.

Now, the firm has fresh funds to progress the tech. The round was led by Vsquared Ventures, with OTB Ventures, Hermann Hauser’s Onsight Ventures, Deep Tech Labs, along with existing investors such as High-Tech Gründerfonds, DeepIE, Excellis, ZKB and Sandeep Raju.

Manu V Nair, Co-Founder and CEO of Synthara said: “With ComputeRAM, we are looking to enable a new breed of feature-rich products that are only limited by the creativity of the developers. This founding round empowers us to work closely with our early adopter community as they develop game-changing chips and devices.”

The company also secured substantial funding from Innosuisse and SERI, including a recent CHF 2.5 million Swiss Accelerator grant to advance next-generation edge AI chips.