Another industry boost in cooperation

'We are delighted to be renewing our partnership with Semikron Danfoss for the MiniSKiiP® package technology,' said Edoardo Guiotto, VP Sales & Marketing at Vincotech, in a press release. 'This agreement reaffirms our dedication to deliver premium products to our customers and drive innovation and advances in power electronics.'

Vincotech found in this move multiple source options for the package to further mitigate the supply chain risk, and standards-compliant design are just a few of the benefits of this renewed cooperation agreement.

'The partnership with Vincotech is key to ensuring the safe supply of our number one motor drive module MiniSKiiP to our customers,' added Peter Sontheimer, Senior Vice President Industry Division at Semikron Danfoss. 'We strongly believe that this type of arrangement is beneficial to the long-term health of the power electronics supply chain.'

Vincotech and Semikron Danfoss are now set to take MiniSKiiP’s reliability and standardization to the next level. Companies are assured that customers can look forward to this tech bringing even greater robustness, versatility, and compatibility to their power electronics solutions.