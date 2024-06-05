Apollo invests $11B for 49% of Intel Ireland factory JV

Located in Leixlip, Ireland, Fab 34 is Intel’s leading-edge high-volume manufacturing (HVM) facility designed for wafers using the Intel 4 and Intel 3 process technologies.

To date, Intel has invested USD 18.4 billion in Fab 34. Through this deal, Intel says it can continue the build-out of Fab 34 while also unlocking and reallocating a portion of the investment to other areas of the company.

Intel has committed billions of dollars to reclaim process leadership and expand its worldwide capabilities in leading-edge wafer fabrication and advanced packaging capacity globally as part of its transformation plan.

Under the agreement, the joint venture will have rights to manufacture wafers at Fab 34 to support long-term demand for Intel’s products and provide capacity for Intel Foundry customers.

In the joint company, Intel will own a 51% controlling stake. Fab 34 and its assets will remain fully owned and operated by Intel. The goal of the deal is to provide cash to the business at a lower rate than Intel's equity, strengthening its already robust balance sheet. From a ratings standpoint, the joint venture investment is anticipated to be seen as equity-like.

Under the agreement, the joint venture will have the rights to manufacture wafers at Fab 34 to support long-term demand for Intel’s products and provide capacity for Intel Foundry customers. Intel will have a 51% controlling interest in the joint venture. Intel will however retain full ownership and operational control of Fab 34 and its assets.