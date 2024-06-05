Ad
Business |

Intelliconnect celebrates opening of new base

Intelliconnect, a UK-based specialist manufacturer of RF, waterproof and cryogenic connectors and cable harness assemblies, has opened its new base for sales, marketing and engineering in Witham, Essex.

The new 4,300-square-foot facility is poised to be a hub of innovation and excellence for the company, providing a base for long-term growth, and will be home to Engineering, Sales, Admin and Marketing. It will also be available for other Trexon group companies to use as a European base.

“The grand opening of our new office in Witham, Essex, marks a significant milestone in our story, and one that paves a way for a prosperous future. This event was not just about a new location but a testament to the collective effort of the Intelliconnect family in making our business what it is today,” says Gareth Phillips, Managing Director of Intelliconnect, in a press release. 

