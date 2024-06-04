Rapidus and IBM to advance chiplet packages

This agreement is part of an international collaboration within the framework of the "Development of Chiplet and Package Design and Manufacturing Technology for 2nm-Generation Semiconductors" project being conducted by Japan's New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO). It builds on an existing agreement with IBM for the joint development of 2nm node technology.

As part of the agreement, IBM and Rapidus engineers will collaborate at IBM's North America facilities for the R&D and manufacturing of semiconductor packaging for high-performance computer systems.

Over the years, IBM has accumulated R&D and manufacturing technologies for semiconductor packaging for high-performance computer systems. The company also has a wealth of experience with joint development partnerships with Japanese semiconductor manufacturers, as well as manufacturers of semiconductors, package manufacturing equipment, and materials. Rapidus aims to leverage this expertise to quickly establish cutting-edge chiplet packaging technology.