TDK opens its new plant in Szombathely, Hungary

TDK Hungary Components Kft., the Hungarian subsidiary of TDK Corporation, has inaugurated its new plant in Szombathely.

Recognising the significant opportunities that exist within the growth of the automotive industry, the company has undertaken a 12,000-square-meter factory expansion.

The company's operations will now include the production of signal transmitters and sensors. TDK's EUR 70 million investment is set to create 250 new jobs by 2026, a report from the Hungarian Investment Promotion Agency (HIPA) reads.