Aixtron expands with a new production site in Italy
Aixtron is expanding its manufacturing presence in Europe. The company announced the acquisition of a production site near Turin, in the Piedmont region of Italy.
With this move, the company is expanding its production capacities to be prepared for further growth. Furthermore, the new location allows Aixtron to establish a link to the strong university and supplier ecosystem in the Piedmont region.
Additionally, the company's current locations in Herzogenrath, Germany and Cambridge, UK are set to benefit from the strengthened European footprint.
Dr. Felix Grawert, CEO and President of Aixtron SE says in a press release that with the production location near Turin, the company is preparing for the expected market dynamics with further growth in unit shipments in the coming years.
“Within 2-3 years, we envision a significant share of AIXTRON volume to be shipped from this location. We were able to secure the rare opportunity to purchase an existing production facility at very attractive commercial terms, which provides almost all of the specialized operations and test infrastructure for the manufacturing of our equipment. Furthermore, we will be located in the heart of the manufacturing ecosystem of northern Italy, being close to many strong suppliers and world-class universities. We are proud to join this ecosystem and expect strong benefits for all parties, also for our exiting sites in Germany and in the UK,” says Dr. Felix Grawert.