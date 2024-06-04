Aixtron expands with a new production site in Italy

With this move, the company is expanding its production capacities to be prepared for further growth. Furthermore, the new location allows Aixtron to establish a link to the strong university and supplier ecosystem in the Piedmont region.

Additionally, the company's current locations in Herzogenrath, Germany and Cambridge, UK are set to benefit from the strengthened European footprint.

Dr. Felix Grawert, CEO and President of Aixtron SE says in a press release that with the production location near Turin, the company is preparing for the expected market dynamics with further growth in unit shipments in the coming years.