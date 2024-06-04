From Lattice to Coherent – Jim Anderson joins as CEO

Jim Anderson is an established industry executive with a proven track record of driving innovation and leading business transformation. Mr. Anderson also joins the company’s board of directors.

“Jim’s business acumen and technical capability, coupled with his extensive experience transforming complex global businesses to deliver above-market growth and profitability, make him the ideal leader to steer Coherent through its next chapter amidst a rapidly changing market,” says Enrico DiGirolamo, Board Chair, in a press release.

Mr. Anderson joins Coherent from Lattice Semiconductors, where he was President and CEO. As CEO, he was responsible for driving Lattice’s corporate strategy and strengthening the company’s product roadmap, achieving record operating profits and gross margins. He succeeds Dr. Vincent D. (Chuck) Mattera, Jr., who is retiring as Chair and CEO of Coherent.