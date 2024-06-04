From Lattice to Coherent – Jim Anderson joins as CEO
Coherent has appointed industry veteran Jim Anderson as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer, effective.
Jim Anderson is an established industry executive with a proven track record of driving innovation and leading business transformation. Mr. Anderson also joins the company’s board of directors.
“Jim’s business acumen and technical capability, coupled with his extensive experience transforming complex global businesses to deliver above-market growth and profitability, make him the ideal leader to steer Coherent through its next chapter amidst a rapidly changing market,” says Enrico DiGirolamo, Board Chair, in a press release.
Mr. Anderson joins Coherent from Lattice Semiconductors, where he was President and CEO. As CEO, he was responsible for driving Lattice’s corporate strategy and strengthening the company’s product roadmap, achieving record operating profits and gross margins. He succeeds Dr. Vincent D. (Chuck) Mattera, Jr., who is retiring as Chair and CEO of Coherent.
“I am deeply honored to join Coherent, a company I have long admired, as its next CEO,” adds Mr. Anderson. “With cutting-edge innovation, an industry-leading platform, and an intense focus on the customer, Coherent is exceptionally well positioned to build on its existing momentum and deliver enhanced profitable growth over the long term. I look forward to joining the leadership team and Board at this pivotal moment in the Company’s history as we work together to realize Coherent’s enormous potential and drive value for all stakeholders.”