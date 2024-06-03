Nvidia teases next generation chip platform: Rubin

Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, made the announcement ahead of this week's Computex event in Taipei. He said the new product is named after Vera Florence Cooper Rubin, an astronomer who discovered dark matter. The Rubin AI platform will use HBM4 high-bandwidth memory, and will have a new central processor called 'Vera'.

“We are seeing computation inflation,” Huang said. "As the amount of data that needs to be processed grows exponentially, traditional computing methods cannot keep up and it’s only through Nvidia’s style of accelerated computing that we can cut back the costs."

As well as Rubin, Nvidia also announced a new Blackwell Ultra chip for 2025 – just three months after announcing the previous range of Blackwell products.

The new announcements should maintain Nvidia's incredible momentum as it attempts to stay at the top of the global AI chip race. The firm recently forecast revenue of USD 28 billion for the fiscal second quarter, which beat market estimates of USD 26.66 billion.