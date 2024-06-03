AMD unveils Nvidia-challenging chip series

The updated roadmap starts with the new AMD Instinct MI325X accelerator and the AMD Instinct MI350 series, powered by the new AMD CDNA 4 architecture. They are expected to be available in Q4 2024 and 2025. AMD says they can deliver a 35x increase in AI inference performance compared to AMD Instinct MI300 Series with AMD CDNA 3 architecture.

AMD has emerged as arguably the most serious competitor to all-conquering Nvidia in the AI and data centre space. And given the cash being thrown at training new AI models, it is unsurprising that this should be the focus of AMD's new offering.

Lisa Su, CEO of AMD, said: "AI is our number one priority, and we're at the beginning of an incredibly exciting time for the industry as AI transforms virtually every business, improves our quality of life and reshapes every part of the computing market."

AMD also revealed the MI400 series, which will arrive in 2026 and will be based on an architecture called "Next". Meanwhile the company's new Ryzen AI 300 chipset range will power the new Microsoft AI PCs. This new range of chipsets is likely to give direct competition to Snapdragon's X series and Intel’s Meteor Lake series.

Su said earlier this year that the AMD expects AI chip sales of around USD 4 billion for 2024, that's an increase of USD 500 million from its previous estimate.

