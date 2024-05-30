Arrow and SiMa.ai enter distribution deal in EMEA

The collaboration will enable Arrow to distribute SiMa.ai products in the EMEA region.

SiMa.ai delivers one platform for all edge AI that scales with customers as their AI/ML projects evolve, from computer vision to transformers to multimodal generative AI. The SiMa.ai MLSoC (Machine Learning System on Chip) enables full pipeline deployment of complete real-world workloads as a standalone edge-based system, with high performance and power efficiency.

SiMa.ai’s MLSoC works with Palette Software to support customers across multiple verticals such as industrial manufacturing, retail, aerospace, defense, agriculture, and healthcare, with increased compute capabilities, while maximising efficiency by delivering the highest frames per second per watt (FPS/W) performance in the edge AI/ML market.

With this agreement, Arrow and SiMa.ai will jointly market SiMa.ai’s offerings and Arrow will serve as the region’s exclusive distributor for the SiMa.ai MLSoC, SiMa.ai Palette Software and SiMa.ai Development Kits.