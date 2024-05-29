Hanwha Phasor partners with Kontron

The agreement, expected to be worth tens of millions of GBP over the next 10 years, will see Kontron provide a key power component to ensure the viability of the Phasor A7700 user terminal, an Active Electronically Steered Antenna for satellite communications designed for the commercial and military aerospace market.

Kontron has been contracted to design and develop a KPSU (Ku/Ka-band Power Supply Unit), compatible with ARINC 792, to power Hanwha Phasor’s multi-orbit active electronically steered antenna – the Phasor A7700.

The primary purpose of the KPSU is to convert the aircraft's 3-phase AC power supply to a steady, regulated DC supply for the Antenna system. The KPSU also provides hold-up functionality to allow uninterrupted antenna operation in the event of a short brown-out to the main aircraft supply bus. The design and development of the KPSU is a major step for the Phasor A7700 which is expected to come to market in late 2025.

“This partnership is another exciting progression for Hanwha Phasor. With Kontron, we are now able to provide a steady power source to the Phasor A7700 and guarantee continued work even if the electrical supply is cut to the user terminal. We look forward to working with Kontron to enhance our offering to customers and progress to the Phasor A7700’s final flight tests,” says Dominic Philpott, Chief Operating Officer at Hanwha Phasor in a press release.