SPIL expands with new semiconductor packaging and testing facility

This eight-hectare facility represents a substantial investment of MYR 6 billion (EUR 1.17 billion). Over the next 15 years, the plant is projected to create nearly 3,000 skilled jobs, introduce advanced packaging and testing technologies such as wafer bumping, and offer turnkey solutions –including wafer bumping, wafer-level chip packaging, flip chip packaging and testing, a press release reads.

Mr. Michael Chang, CEO of SPIL Malaysia, says that the establishment of the P1 plant will foster innovation in Penang, establishing an advanced packaging and testing base, cultivating semiconductor talents, and enhancing technological capabilities.

He further noted that SPIL’s expansion aligns with global trends, positioning Malaysia as a hub for East Asia and the global industrial supply chain. This move will strengthen the global packaging and testing market, driving innovation and development within the group.

As a member of ASE Technology Holding, SPIL is actively expanding its global footprint. Establishing the P1 plant in Penang marks a step towards globalisation, introducing advanced packaging technology, and strengthening the existing packaging and testing industry.