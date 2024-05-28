HCLTech and Arm form custom silicon partnership

Specifically, HCLTech will integrate Arm's Neoverse Compute Subsystems (CSS) to help clients minimise development risks and develop customised solutions that improve the performance and scalability of their AI workloads. The partners will target semiconductor manufacturers, system OEMs and cloud services providers.

"HCLTech’s collaboration with Arm will contribute to the development of industry-leading custom AI silicon solutions that will revolutionise the way AI workloads are addressed in data centre environments. Together, we look forward to spearheading technology advancement and innovation in the semiconductor industry," said Ameer Saithu, Executive Vice President, Engineering and R&D Services, HCLTech.

“Through Arm Total Design, our partners can leverage the expertise and support of other industry leaders to bring custom silicon solutions to market faster. HCLTech is a welcome addition to the ecosystem, and we are excited to see how they leverage their custom AI silicon capabilities and Arm Neoverse CSS to innovate next-generation solutions,” said Guru Ganesean, President of Arm India.

HCLTech delivers digital, engineering, cloud and AI services across 60 countries to clients in all major verticals including financial services, manufacturing, healthcare, telecom, media, retail and more.