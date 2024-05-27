X-Fab and Soitec team up to offer SmartSiC at Lubbock plant

This collaboration follows the successful completion of the assessment phase, during which silicon carbide (SiC) power devices were manufactured at X-Fab Texas on 150mm SmartSiC wafers. Soitec will offer X-Fab’s customers access to the SmartSiC substrate through a joint supply chain consignment model.

SmartSiC is a proprietary Soitec technology based on the company’s SmartCut process, in which a thin layer of a high-quality monocrystalline (mono-SiC) ‘donor’ wafer is split off and bonded to a low resistivity polycrystalline (poly-SiC) ‘handle’ wafer. The resulting substrate offers improved device performance and manufacturing yields. The process allows multiple re-uses of a single donor wafer – reducing cost and related CO2 emissions.

In this fast-growing market, Soitec is ramping up production of SmartSiC substrates at its new plant in Bernin, near Grenoble in France. X-Fab is increasing production capacity for SiC devices at the Lubbock plant.