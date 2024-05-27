Finepower and Sanan Semiconductor ink distribution deal
SiC specialist Sanan Semiconductor and the distributor and engineering company Finepower GmbH signed a distribution agreement for the sales of San’an’s products in Europe.
“With San’an we gained a perfect addition to our already strong power components portfolio. Silicon Carbide is the semiconductor material of the future for high voltage applications and San’an offers the worldwide biggest production capacity on an outstanding quality level, so we are very proud to work with them in this growing market,” says And Reiko Winkler, General Manager of Finepower GmbH, in a press release
Hunan Sanan Semiconductor Co., Ltd (Sanan Semiconductor), is a subsidiary of Sanan Optoelectronics Co., Ltd, and specialised in the R&D, design and manufacturing of wide-band semiconductors (SiC, GaN, GaAs).
Sanan is one of the very few companies in the world, that offers the complete SiC production chain within its factories, including crystal growth, epitaxy, chip production and even packaging of both discrete devices and modules.
"We are very pleased that with Finepower we have been able to gain a trustworthy partner with an extremely high level of technical understanding," said Michael Sleven, Vice President of Sanan Europe GmbH, in a press release.