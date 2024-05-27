Finepower and Sanan Semiconductor ink distribution deal

“With San’an we gained a perfect addition to our already strong power components portfolio. Silicon Carbide is the semiconductor material of the future for high voltage applications and San’an offers the worldwide biggest production capacity on an outstanding quality level, so we are very proud to work with them in this growing market,” says And Reiko Winkler, General Manager of Finepower GmbH, in a press release

Hunan Sanan Semiconductor Co., Ltd (Sanan Semiconductor), is a subsidiary of Sanan Optoelectronics Co., Ltd, and specialised in the R&D, design and manufacturing of wide-band semiconductors (SiC, GaN, GaAs).

Sanan is one of the very few companies in the world, that offers the complete SiC production chain within its factories, including crystal growth, epitaxy, chip production and even packaging of both discrete devices and modules.