Mobix Labs completes acquisition of RaGE Systems

“We are excited to further our collaboration with the RaGE Systems team on developing breakthrough wireless communications systems and integrated circuits. We believe the acquisition will spur increased innovation, extend our customer base, broaden the markets we serve, and accelerate our ability to extend our industry-leading technology portfolio. This will increase the pace of developing additional next-generation wireless products for our customers,” says Fabian Battaglia, CEO of Mobix Labs in a press release.

RaGE Systems specialises in developing products for 5G communications, mmWave imaging, and Software Defined Radio systems targeting commercial, industrial, defense, and aerospace sectors.