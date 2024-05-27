Mobix Labs completes acquisition of RaGE Systems
Fabless semiconductor company Mobix Labs has completed its acquisition of RaGE Systems, a supplier of radio frequency joint design and manufacturing services based in Massachusetts.
“We are excited to further our collaboration with the RaGE Systems team on developing breakthrough wireless communications systems and integrated circuits. We believe the acquisition will spur increased innovation, extend our customer base, broaden the markets we serve, and accelerate our ability to extend our industry-leading technology portfolio. This will increase the pace of developing additional next-generation wireless products for our customers,” says Fabian Battaglia, CEO of Mobix Labs in a press release.
RaGE Systems specialises in developing products for 5G communications, mmWave imaging, and Software Defined Radio systems targeting commercial, industrial, defense, and aerospace sectors.
“The acquisition by Mobix Labs is a key step in our growth and support for all our customers. The management team at Mobix Labs and their Board of Directors bring a mature, world-class leadership team that RaGE Systems can lean upon in our future endeavors. We look forward to expanding our existing customers and products and leveraging the IP and technology across the entire Mobix Labs portfolio of product lines,” says Russell Cyr, CEO of RaGE Systems.