Samsung: reports are wrong, our HBM chip tests are fine

The memory giant was responding to a report by Reuters. It quoted insiders who said Samsung's HBM3 chips had developed heat and power consumption problems. But now Samsung says testing is progressing "smoothly" with various global partners.

"We are currently working closely with multiple companies and continuously testing technology and performance,” the Korean tech giant said in a statement. “We are conducting various tests to thoroughly verify the quality and performance of HBM.”

HBM (high-performance memory) tech increases data processing speed by vertically connecting multiple DRAM chips. It is especially useful for AI applications, hence Nvidia's interest in the tech.

HBM3 is actually the fourth generation of HBM, but this particular market is being led by SK hynix, rather than its larger Korean rival Samsung. The latter is now trying to wrest back some share. It began initial mass production of eight-layer HBM3E chips last month and plans to mass produce 12-layer products within the second quarter.