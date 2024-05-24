Diamond Quanta moves out of stealth mode

US-based Diamond Quanta only launched in January 2024, but has already attracted attention thanks to its work on advanced diamond and nanocarbon material science, as well as electronic, photonic, and optical-mechanical device and product development work.

Diamond's properties make it a promising material for semiconductors, but it presents a number of technical challenges. However, Diamond Quanta claims to have achieved a major breakthrough in lab-grown diamond fabrication with its ‘Unified Diamond Framework,’ which facilitates true substituent doping. The technique adds new elements into the diamond’s structure, imparting novel properties without disrupting its crystalline integrity.

Diamond Quanta says the process turns diamond — a material traditionally known for its insulating properties – into a high-performance semiconductor capable of supporting both negative (n-type) and positive (p-type) charge carriers.

The firm has been in a low profile 'stealth mode' for the past four months. But it has now publicly declared its intention to move to a more public profile.