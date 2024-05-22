Intersoft Electronics acquires German company

The acquisition enabled Intersoft Electronics to leverage the expertise and market presence in the aerospace sector for IBS Luftfahrt und Services GmbH. As we can read in the press release, by joining forces, Intersoft gains a strategic advantage in the DACH market, particularly through closer collaboration with Intersoft Services D-A-CH, distinguished for its exceptional service provision in aeronautics.

Belgian company anticipates a seamless integration process and looks forward to capitalizing on shared synergies and opportunities for growth.

'The IBS Luftfahrt und Services GmbH acquisition is especially a commitment to the German air traffic control market to better serve and address CNS services customers' – says Luc Switten, CEO of Intersoft Electronics Group, in the press release.

With this move, Intersoft Electronics is preparing the ground for further innovation and strengthening its market position in the aviation technology sector.

'This strategic alignment allows us to combine our strengths and resources, positioning us as a formidable force in the aerospace industry within the DACH region. The 34 airports we service will benefit of the merger by using the Intersoft Electronics technology and measurement equipment' – says Thomas Walker, CEO IBS Luftfahrt und Services GmbH.

Financial details of the acquisition were not made public.