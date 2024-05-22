Rochester accelerates lifecycle support with NXP

NXP Semiconductors has been providing the industry with sensor solutions, microcontrollers, and processors for over 30 years. The company's technology covers a range of requirements, including accelerometers, pressure, magnetic, and temperature sensors.

The new partnership is exemplified by Rochester’s offering of NXP accelerometer solutions. NXP offers a diverse portfolio of microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) based accelerometers covering 1, 2, 3, and 6-axis devices, supporting low, medium, and high sensor ranges.

The devices have been heavily adopted in automotive, industrial, healthcare, and IoT applications. Notably, many of these devices are used in applications with requirements for safety certifications and are expected to support the end product’s full lifecycle, which may include extended service-life contracts.

Obsolescence: navigating challenges in an ever-evolving industry

Component obsolescence is a topic that is not talked about frequently enough. It is after all an inevitable aspect of our industry driven by constant innovation – but that doesn't have to mean product obsolescence.

During several Evertiq Expos – in Berlin, Germany and Malmö, Sweden – Rochester will share expertise on minimizing the impact of semiconductor shortages and discontinuations.