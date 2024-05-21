Marvell boosts its presence in Vietnam

Marvell committed to 50% growth of its workforce in Vietnam in three years, a target shared by the company during last year’s US-Vietnam Innovation and Investment Summit attended by Marvell CEO Matt Murphy. In just eight months, Marvell is well ahead of its plans having achieved more than 30% growth.

Marvell has also expanded its physical footprint in Vietnam with a new location in Da Nang, adding to its offices in Ho Chi Minh City.

“We are excited with the momentum we’ve gained since we announced our design center plans last year, including our progress in adding top engineering talent to our team and expanding our number of sites,” said Matt Murphy, in a press release. “Vietnam is rapidly becoming a center of semiconductor innovation and we are committed to being part of that.”

The new Marvell design center facility in Ho Chi Minh City, which is expected to open within the next year, and other Marvell engineering facilities in Vietnam are focused on high-speed data center optical connectivity, storage, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor technologies. These are critical to the build-out of accelerated infrastructure to meet the rising performance and power requirements of a AI and cloud data centers.