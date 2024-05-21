Skeleton chooses France for R&D and manufacturing

In the first phase of its expansion, Skeleton will start R&D activities in Toulouse to develop next-generation battery technology. In the second phase, the group has plans to build a manufacturing facility in the Occitanie region to produce the company’s high-power battery called “SuperBattery”.

The Estonian company currently have production facilities in Saxony, Germany, and is building a new manufacturing site to scale up the production of its supercapacitors close to Leipzig. With this expansion in France, the group will have a presence in Europe's two main industrial countries.

“We are delighted to announce our plans for an expansion to France. Toulouse and the Occitanie region are for us the perfect location to set up our base in France, with direct proximity to existing and potential customers, and access to world-class talent and research institutions. This will allow us to accelerate the development of next-generation battery technologies through collaboration with the best experts in battery, materials, and energy storage, and build our next factory specifically dedicated to our SuperBattery product,” says Taavi Madiberk, CEO and co-founder of Skeleton Technologies, in a press release.

The company plans to begin R&D activities in Toulouse in Q4 2024 and the start of production of the SuperBattery factory in 2027. In total, Skeleton expects to be able to create 300 new jobs with the project.