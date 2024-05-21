Würth Elektronik starts construction on new US HQ
The German manufacturer of electronic and electromechanical components has just launched a new project in the United States with the start of construction on a new 70,000-square-foot headquarters.
As the headquarters for Würth Elektronik in the US, the Watertown location employs various disciplines, including engineering, sales, R&D, marketing, and more. It also serves as the warehouse for both North America and South America.
The investment is described as a commitment to delivering an “employee-forward workspace for its staff and facilitating growth toward 225 employees in Watertown, nearly doubling the current staff capacity over the next 10-15 years.”
Construction is currently expected to be completed by the end of 2025.
“We are thrilled to embark on this exciting new milestone for our company and mark this as another step toward the completion of our Vision 2030,” says Don Rigdon, President of Würth Elektronik in the United States, in a press release. “The construction of our new headquarters underscores our unwavering commitment to build loyalty with our employees, customers, and partners. This will enable us to further enhance our capabilities and deliver an exceptional employee experience.”