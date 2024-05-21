Würth Elektronik starts construction on new US HQ

As the headquarters for Würth Elektronik in the US, the Watertown location employs various disciplines, including engineering, sales, R&D, marketing, and more. It also serves as the warehouse for both North America and South America.

The investment is described as a commitment to delivering an “employee-forward workspace for its staff and facilitating growth toward 225 employees in Watertown, nearly doubling the current staff capacity over the next 10-15 years.”

Construction is currently expected to be completed by the end of 2025.