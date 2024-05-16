Trelleborg finalises semiconductor acquisition

Consisting of the companies Materials Nano Engineering and Materials Nano Solution, MNE Group is primarily a manufacturer of high-performance speciality seals for both aftermarket and original equipment manufacturers. The acquisition provides Trelleborg Sealing Solutions with new products and capabilities and established customer contacts with some of the most significant manufacturers in one of the largest local markets for semiconductors globally.

Welcoming Trelleborg’s new employees at a ceremony at the facility in Yongin-si, near Seoul, Juergen Bosch, Business Area President Trelleborg Sealing Solutions, said: “The global market for semiconductor sealing has great growth potential and Trelleborg already has a substantial presence,” said Juergen Bosch, Business Area President Trelleborg Sealing Solutions, as he welcomed Trelleborg’s new employees at a ceremony at the facility in Yongin-si, near Seoul. “Having seen the capabilities and the quality of the team here I am convinced that together we will be more than the sum of our parts and well positioned to succeed further in Asia and beyond. The new capabilities, products and services and the additional capacity we now have will enable us to drive growth globally.”

Among the new products brought into the Trelleborg portfolio are Nanopure perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) and fluorocarbon (FKM) O-Rings which seal in key processes including chemical vapor deposition (CVD), etch, ash & stripping.

Trelleborg has also acquired chemical mechanical planarisation (CMP) parts including liquid silicone rubber (LSR) and high-consistency rubber (HCR) rolling diaphragms to stabilise the grinding pad and wafer during CMP polishing processes.

Another product brought into the Trelleborg range a critical seal in chip manufacturing, bonded slit valve door seals comprised of dynamic rubber-to-metal bonded seals for wafer transfer chambers.