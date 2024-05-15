SiPearl partners with Samsung for built-in HBM in Rhea

Europe consumes nearly 30% of the world’s supercomputing resources, only 5% of supercomputers are supplied in Europe and exactly 0% of the microprocessors powering them are designed here. This is something that the European Processor Initiative (EPI) is looking to change.

The European Processor Initiative is the EU's response to this strategic autonomy challenge. SiPearl is a private company which was created within the EPI. Located in France, Germany, and Spain, SiPearl designs the next energy-efficient microprocessor for HPC – and the subsequent generations of SiPearl microprocessors will power Europe’s data centres and cloud infrastructures.

After an extensive market survey, SiPearl has selected Samsung to equip its Rhea series with the South Korean company's High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM).

“We are excited to contribute to the expansion of SiPearl’s unique supercomputer/AI ecosystem with Samsung’s advanced HBM technology,” says Yongcheol Bae, Executive Vice President and Head of Memory Product Planning at Samsung Electronics, in a press release. “As the HPC and AI market grows and diverse requirements increase, high-performance, high-bandwidth, low-power solutions are key to support development of the Rhea series in the future. We are committed to delivering memory solutions that can bring superior performance and efficiency for future HPC and AI applications in a close collaboration with SiPearl.”