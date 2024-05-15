E&R breaks ground on Taiwanese expansion

The new plant is expected to obtain its operating license in 2026 and will feature a more advanced manufacturing environment, higher-grade clean rooms, and enhanced environmental vibration control. The company's plasma and laser machines are deployed globally, serving Tier-1 foundries and IDM companies alike.

It is expected that E&R's Qiaotou plant, along with the Nantong plant in mainland China – which is scheduled to open in July 2024 – and the existing Yanchao headquarters, will provide customers with greater production capacity to meet the future demand for equipment in AI, HPC high-speed computing, automotive electronics, third-generation semiconductors, glass substrate, and other industries.