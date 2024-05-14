ams Osram to significantly expand production in Styria

The company states in a press release that has applied for funding of up to EUR 200 million under the European Chips Act

The planned new factory at the production site in Styria is intended to further expand the role of the Austrian semiconductor industry. A total of 250 new jobs will be created in the next few years.

“With the new factory at our headquarters, we can create more space for innovation, meet the growing needs of our customers and manufacture more products in Europe,” says Aldo Kamper, CEO of ams Osram AG. “At the same time, our investment is a clear commitment to Premstätten as a business location, to Styria as a high-tech location and to Austria as a location for innovation and production. From here we are driving forward digitalization in line with the European Green Deal and supporting Europe’s technological sovereignty.”

The planned semiconductor manufacturing facility – which the company claims will be the first of its kind in the world – will produce the next generation of highly differentiated optoelectronic sensors for medical and automotive applications. There are also plans to manufacture products for industrial and consumer goods applications.

The construction of an additional 1,800-square-meter cleanroom at the Premstätten site for CMOS production will also double filter capacity and increase TSV capacity by a factor of four.

In addition, ams Osram plans to make around 20% of the newly created production capacity available as an “open foundry” for other companies or research institutes.