Secret semiconductor company places multi-system order with Veeco

The order includes LSA201 Laser Spike Annealing Systems in addition to an NSA500 Nanosecond Annealing System. Gate-all-around is a vertical stacking of planar channels resulting in improved device drive current capability with minimal leakage, less power consumption, and overall enhanced performance.

“We are excited to have our annealing platforms chosen to accelerate next-generation gate-all-around logic device production to meet demand for growing markets such as artificial intelligence,” says Adrian Devasahayam, Ph.D., Veeco’s Senior Vice President, Product Line Management, in a press release.

Laser spike annealing is a millisecond annealing technology used in front-end semiconductor manufacturing to lower the resistance of key transistor structures by activating dopants. Veeco’s LSA system is capable of high temperature annealing while staying within reduced thermal budgets of advanced devices at leading-edge nodes.

The NSA500 system extends annealing capabilities to low thermal budget applications, like Backside Power Delivery and Contact Annealing for advanced nodes and material modification applications such as void-removal, recrystallization, and grain growth.