DigiKey officially registers as an Importer of Record in Japan

As an IOR, DigiKey is responsible for ensuring imported goods comply with local laws in Japan, enabling Japanese customers to eliminate the need for customs clearance and payment of duties and consumption tax. The new status also provides Japanese customers compliance with the government’s Qualified Invoice System (QIS), introduced last October.

“As the company’s first overseas expansion, DigiKey has had a long-standing, proud relationship with Japanese suppliers and customers since launching the DigiKey Japan website and support operations in 2002,” said Dave Doherty, president of DigiKey, in a press release. “Our goal in becoming an IOR is to make it even easier for customers to access our industry-best breadth of products to support their design and procurement needs.”

Tony Ng, vice president of APAC for DigiKey, says that the company has been investing in the IOR business model conversion and compliance of its invoice system since DigiKey Japan became an official business entity as Digi-Key Electronics G.K. back in 2022,