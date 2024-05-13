Arm could launch its first AI chip designs in 2025

The company, which licenses its chip designs and earns funds through royalties, has been working hard to enter the AI and data centre market, which is so reliant on products supplied by Nvidia.

A story in Nikkei says Arm has created an AI unit and is aiming to build a prototype in partnership with contract manufacturers by next spring. The report asserts that Arm could eventually spin off the division to its previous owner and investor SoftBank.

Reportedly, SoftBank is already negotiating with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp (TSMC) and others over the possibility of securing production capacity with the mooted venture.

This new rumour is the latest bit of speculation about Arm's AI strategy, which has accelerated since the firm floated last September. That IPO followed a failed take-over bid by Nvidia, which was blocked by regulators in the US and Europe.