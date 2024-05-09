Mobix Labs enters into global distribution deal with Arrow

Under the agreement, Arrow will initially focus on Mobix Labs’ Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) Filtering products, leveraging the strength of Arrow’s presence in the defense and aerospace markets.

“We are excited to partner with industry leader Arrow, which has one of the world’s largest distribution platforms and whose deep relationships -- particularly in the defense and aerospace sectors -- will significantly increase our visibility and exposure to a wide range of potential customers,” says Phil Sansone, Vice President of Sales of Mobix Labs, in a press release.

Mobix Labs' EMI Filtering solutions eliminate unwanted signal noise from electronic systems. The company’s inserts, connectors and modules comply with AS9100 and MIL-810/DO-160 standards, as well as the Arms Export Control Act and the International Traffic in Arms Regulations.

Mobix Labs recently announced it has begun delivering EMI filtered connector parts that are used in the U.S. Navy’s Tomahawk Cruise Missile and the U.S. Army’s M-1 Abrams Tank program. In addition, Mobix Labs provides guidance system parts for the U.S. Army’s Javelin Missile System.