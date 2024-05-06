Mindgrove launches first made-in-India SoC chip

Mindgrove's chip is based on RISC-V architecture and is designed to operate at 700 MHz. It has completed a successful MPW tape-out at the 28nm node. Secure IoT boasts extensive I/O capabilities, hardware-accelerated security algorithms, secure boot features, and on-chip programmable memory. Its compatibility with bare-metal code or microcontroller RTOS opens avenues in diverse sectors like traffic management, autonomous vehicles, and medical devices.

The firm says it will target the product at OEMs of connected devices in verticals such as wearables, automotive and smart city.

"India consumes over a billion chips a year and anywhere between 10 and 50 million of them can be replaced by Secure IoT. Further, there is widespread demand for microchips worldwide, and we expect global buyers to be excited about a new option from India,” said Shashwath TR, chief executive and cofounder of Mindgrove Technologies.

Mindgrove is supported by IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation and was incubated in the IIT-Madras Incubation Cell.

