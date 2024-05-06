AI computing specialist Blaize raises $106m

Blaize has developed a purpose-built, full-stack programmable processor architecture suite and a low-code/no-code software platform. The platform supports AI processing solutions for high-performance computing in multiple markets. It enable enterprises to harness the power of AI at the periphery of the network and in the data centre.

The firm previously raised USD 224 million from strategic investors, and went public via Nasdaq-listed BurTech Acquisition Corp in 2023. This new raise came from existing investors, including Bess Ventures, Franklin Templeton, DENSO, Mercedes Benz, and Temasek and new investors Rizvi Traverse, Ava Investors and BurTech LP LLC.