AI computing specialist Blaize raises $106m
The publicly quoted US firm says it will use the financing to strengthen its position in the markets for automotive, computer vision, AI inference, and generative AI.
Blaize has developed a purpose-built, full-stack programmable processor architecture suite and a low-code/no-code software platform. The platform supports AI processing solutions for high-performance computing in multiple markets. It enable enterprises to harness the power of AI at the periphery of the network and in the data centre.
The firm previously raised USD 224 million from strategic investors, and went public via Nasdaq-listed BurTech Acquisition Corp in 2023. This new raise came from existing investors, including Bess Ventures, Franklin Templeton, DENSO, Mercedes Benz, and Temasek and new investors Rizvi Traverse, Ava Investors and BurTech LP LLC.
“This investment lends further credence to our thesis that edge AI is revolutionising all industries, and we are supercharging our roadmap to deliver its promise,” said Dinakar Munagala, CEO of Blaize. “Blaize has always focused on solving real customer problems and empowering developers and innovators. Our current and next-generation offerings will deliver value across all AI applications, including computer vision, transformers, and multimodal Generative AI. Our unique, fully programable approach makes us ready for the unknown.”