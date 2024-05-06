Tesla’s next-gen Dojo AI chip is in production, says TSMC

The US firm has been investing heavily to build its own AI training compute power. It already has a large NVIDIA GPU-based supercomputer that is one of the most powerful in the world. But the new Dojo custom-built computer is using self-designed chips and infrastructure. Tesla built Dojo from the ground up for AI machine learning and, more specifically, for video training using the video data coming from its fleet of vehicles.

Its first-gen Dojo super computing platform went into operation last summer. However, at the same time, Tesla was working on the sequel: a system-on-wafer processor comprising a 5x5 array of processor chips placed on a carrier wafer and interconnected using TSMC's integrated fan-out (InFO) technology for wafer-scale interconnections (InFO_SoW).

Now, TSMC has confirmed (at its North American Technology Symposium) that this next-generation Dojo chip has entered production. It also says the two firms are working on a third-gen Dojo for release in 2027. This new tile looks set to be used for Tesla’s planned USD 500 million Dojo cluster in New York.

